Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 148,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 69,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 249.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,338,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,110,000 after acquiring an additional 955,463 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 105,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 74.4% in the second quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 81,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 34,659 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Bruce W. Brda sold 25,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total transaction of $2,254,393.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,402.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduardo F. Conrado sold 6,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $623,731.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/motorola-solutions-inc-msi-shares-bought-by-stifel-financial-corp.html.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) opened at 89.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.31. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.24 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post $5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.60%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Services. The Company’s Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories and software. The Products segment has two product lines: Devices and Systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.