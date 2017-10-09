Morgan Stanley Raises S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Price Target to $158.00

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&P Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on S&P Global from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS AG increased their target price on S&P Global from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.70.

S&P Global (SPGI) opened at 158.45 on Friday. S&P Global has a one year low of $107.21 and a one year high of $160.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.50.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 202.37% and a net margin of 38.78%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global will post $6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $130,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $16,059. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 5.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 815,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,676,000 after purchasing an additional 38,665 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in S&P Global by 2.7% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 181,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $3,860,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, formerly McGraw Hill Financial Inc, is a provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Ratings, which provides credit ratings, research and analytics to investors, issuers and other market participants; Market and Commodities Intelligence, which offers multi-asset-class data, research and analytical capabilities that integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, and deliver their customers in the commodity and energy markets access to information, data, analytic services and pricing and benchmarks, and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices), which is an index provider that maintains a range of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors.

