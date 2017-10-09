Morgan Stanley Analysts Give MGM Resorts International (MGM) a $35.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG cut MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS AG restated a buy rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, July 10th. Instinet restated a buy rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.80.
MGM Resorts International (MGM) opened at 30.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.46. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $34.65.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post $1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.
In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $121,749.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,345.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $95,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,311.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 819,831 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,927 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,138,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,194,000 after acquiring an additional 102,486 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 45,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.
MGM Resorts International Company Profile
MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.
