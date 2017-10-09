Morgan Stanley Analysts Give MGM Resorts International (MGM) a $35.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG cut MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS AG restated a buy rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, July 10th. Instinet restated a buy rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (MGM) opened at 30.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.46. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $34.65.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post $1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/morgan-stanley-analysts-give-mgm-resorts-international-mgm-a-35-00-price-target.html.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $121,749.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,345.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $95,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,311.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 819,831 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,927 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,138,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,194,000 after acquiring an additional 102,486 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 45,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.