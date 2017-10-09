Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA) a €11.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS AG set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Commerzbank Ag set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies AG has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €19.43 ($22.86).

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA) opened at 21.721 on Friday. Infineon Technologies AG has a 1-year low of €14.86 and a 1-year high of €21.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.22. The stock has a market cap of €24.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.472.

Infineon Technologies AG Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG is a Germany-based company developing semiconductors and system solutions for automotive and industrial electronics, and chip card, as well as security applications. It diversifies its operations into four main divisions: Automotive; Industrial Power Control; Chip card & Security, and Power Management and Multimarket.

