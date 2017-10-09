Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (ML) a €125.00 Price Target

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) has been given a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ML has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Societe Generale set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €157.00 ($184.71) price target on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS AG set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €122.06 ($143.60).

Shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA ML) opened at 122.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of €22.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €118.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €117.25. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a 52-week low of €92.11 and a 52-week high of €125.70.

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA Company Profile

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (Michelin SCA) is a France-based company, which is mainly engaged in the manufacture and distribution of tires for a variety of vehicles. In addition, it publishes maps and guides, and offers digital products and services. The Company’s main activity is the production of tires for passenger cars, two-wheeled vehicles, trucks, agricultural equipment and aircraft, among others, which are sold through such distribution divisions as Euromaster in Europe and TCI in the United States.

