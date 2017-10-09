Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,008 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,956,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,326,168,000 after acquiring an additional 192,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,307,687,000 after buying an additional 109,532 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,617,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,098,335,000 after buying an additional 239,260 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation by 4.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,300,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $847,357,000 after buying an additional 151,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation by 41,518.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,919,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,585,000 after buying an additional 2,912,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lisa R. Davis sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $96,612.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a report on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.72.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) traded up 0.295% during trading on Monday, hitting $294.195. The stock had a trading volume of 161,160 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.43. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.473 and a beta of 0.68. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $212.37 and a 12-month high of $294.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Northrop Grumman Corporation had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 39.22%. Northrop Grumman Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post $12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Northrop Grumman Corporation’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

