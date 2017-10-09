Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in Symantec Corporation (SYMC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Symantec Corporation were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec Corporation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec Corporation by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec Corporation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec Corporation by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec Corporation by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Symantec Corporation alerts:

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ SYMC) traded down 3.57% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,838,346 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $20.04 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. Symantec Corporation has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $34.20.

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Symantec Corporation had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Symantec Corporation will post $1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Symantec Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Symantec Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Symantec Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Standpoint Research raised Symantec Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Symantec Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $25.00 price objective on Symantec Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Symantec Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

In other Symantec Corporation news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $67,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,804.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy L. Cappellanti-Wolf sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $64,565.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,510.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,689,850 shares of company stock worth $49,248,699. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in Symantec Corporation (SYMC)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/moors-cabot-inc-increases-stake-in-symantec-corporation-symc.html.

Symantec Corporation Company Profile

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection, cyber security services and Website security. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security.Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products.

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.