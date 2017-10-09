Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Ensign Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 132,060.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,931,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,865 shares in the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $24,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 102.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,103,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,373,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,222,000 after purchasing an additional 245,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 68.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 463,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 187,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Antoinette T. Hubenette sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $52,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,914.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barry Port sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,576 shares of company stock valued at $327,373. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) traded down 2.6366% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.0528. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,748 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.6726 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Ensign Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc, through its operating subsidiaries, provides healthcare services across the post-acute care continuum, as well as other ancillary businesses located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

