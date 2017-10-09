Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 301.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 19.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup Company alerts:

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) traded down 1.70% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.69. 445,632 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.62. Campbell Soup Company has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $64.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup Company will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

In other Campbell Soup news, insider Luca Mignini purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,821.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,631.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in Campbell Soup Company (CPB)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/moors-cabot-inc-boosts-stake-in-campbell-soup-company-cpb.html.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.