Moody’s Corporation (MCO) Stake Lowered by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,370,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210,628 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.86% of Moody’s Corporation worth $896,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,203,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,623,000 after buying an additional 463,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,350,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,461,000 after buying an additional 169,560 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,311,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,110,000 after buying an additional 260,398 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,793,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,010,000 after buying an additional 876,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,679,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,368,000 after buying an additional 1,019,167 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Moody’s Corporation from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS AG increased their price target on Moody’s Corporation from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Moody’s Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Moody’s Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

In other news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 45,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $5,834,220.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,716,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darrell Duffie sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $69,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,932 shares of company stock worth $11,969,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation (MCO) traded down 0.02% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.46. The company had a trading volume of 75,649 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.00 and its 200 day moving average is $124.04. Moody’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $93.51 and a 12-month high of $143.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.18. Moody’s Corporation had a negative return on equity of 167.31% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post $5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Moody’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Moody’s Corporation Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services, quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

