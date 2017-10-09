Moody National Bank Trust Division Maintains Position in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division continued to hold its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.1% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Facebook by 1.5% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Facebook by 8.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,120,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $319,705,000 after purchasing an additional 173,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 57.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.91 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.38.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,097,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Koum sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $576,216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,900,933 shares of company stock worth $2,118,781,506. Insiders own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc. (FB) opened at 172.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.94 and its 200-day moving average is $157.13. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.55 and a 52-week high of $175.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post $5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

