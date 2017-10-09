Monsanto Target of Unusually High Options Trading (MON)

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 14,138 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,540% compared to the typical daily volume of 862 call options.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) opened at 119.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.04. Monsanto has a 52-week low of $97.35 and a 52-week high of $120.50.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Monsanto had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 42.40%. Monsanto’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monsanto will post $5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Monsanto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

In other Monsanto news, VP Duraiswami Narain sold 2,860 shares of Monsanto stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brett D. Begemann sold 22,640 shares of Monsanto stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,717,479.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,255,243.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Puplava Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 0.4% during the second quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 0.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 1.2% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Forward Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 0.5% during the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

MON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monsanto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Monsanto in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Monsanto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Monsanto in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Vetr raised Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.35 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monsanto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.45.

Monsanto Company Profile

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and digital agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

