Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Stake Decreased by Public Sector Pension investment Board

Public Sector Pension investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $62,028.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 269,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,311.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Craig A. Wheeler sold 35,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $678,743.01. Following the sale, the president now owns 286,121 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,882.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,663 shares of company stock worth $1,414,498. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNTA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ MNTA) opened at 12.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. The firm’s market cap is $959.03 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.64 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($1.53) EPS for the current year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing generic versions of drugs, biosimilars and therapeutics for oncology and autoimmune disease. The Company has developed generic version of LOVENOX (enoxaparin sodium injection) and COPAXONE (glatiramer acetate injection).

