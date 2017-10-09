Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) Stake Lowered by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,300 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,581,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,877,000 after purchasing an additional 537,767 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,562 shares during the last quarter. Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 2nd quarter worth $2,811,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,481,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,388,000 after acquiring an additional 119,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE TAP) traded down 0.32% during trading on Monday, hitting $82.91. 113,053 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.45. Molson Coors Brewing Company has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $112.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. Molson Coors Brewing ‘s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Company will post $4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Molson Coors Brewing ‘s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

In other news, CEO Gavin Hattersley sold 17,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $1,582,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.38.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a brewer. The Company’s segments include MillerCoors LLC (United States segment), operating in the United States; Molson Coors Canada (Canada segment), operating in Canada; Molson Coors Europe (Europe segment), operating in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the United Kingdom and various other European countries; Molson Coors International (Molson Coors International segment), operating in various other countries, and Corporate.

