Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) Holdings Decreased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,581,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,877,000 after purchasing an additional 537,767 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares during the last quarter. Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,481,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,388,000 after purchasing an additional 119,127 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gavin Hattersley sold 17,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $1,582,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE TAP) traded down 0.31% on Monday, hitting $82.92. The company had a trading volume of 97,198 shares. Molson Coors Brewing Company has a one year low of $80.92 and a one year high of $112.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average of $90.45.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Company will post $4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Molson Coors Brewing ‘s payout ratio is 16.38%.

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 target price on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a brewer. The Company’s segments include MillerCoors LLC (United States segment), operating in the United States; Molson Coors Canada (Canada segment), operating in Canada; Molson Coors Europe (Europe segment), operating in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the United Kingdom and various other European countries; Molson Coors International (Molson Coors International segment), operating in various other countries, and Corporate.

