Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2017 Earnings of $3.73 Per Share

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note issued on Thursday. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar expects that the company will earn $3.73 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q4 2017 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $13.55 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $14.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MHK. ValuEngine raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.33.

Shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) opened at 256.77 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $175.52 and a 12-month high of $259.91. The stock’s market capitalization is $19.09 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.74 and a 200 day moving average of $242.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,184,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,654,000 after acquiring an additional 196,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 8.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,029,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,567,000 after acquiring an additional 412,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,575,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,842,000 after acquiring an additional 250,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,948,000 after acquiring an additional 105,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,211,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 19,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $5,022,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 137 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $33,808.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,704.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a flooring manufacturer that creates products for residential and commercial spaces around the world. The Company’ segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA) and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). Its manufacturing and distribution processes provide carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, luxury vinyl tile and vinyl flooring.

