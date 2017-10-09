Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,221,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,347,000 after purchasing an additional 360,901 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 103,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 566,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 121,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 6,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $273,412.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,697,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $286,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ MDLZ) opened at 41.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.20. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, July 31st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.54.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

