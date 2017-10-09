Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $127,000. AT Bancorp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $117,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE EMR) opened at 63.70 on Monday. Emerson Electric Company has a 52 week low of $49.22 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average is $59.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Company will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 85.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

