Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Holdings in Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ctrip.com International were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRP. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ctrip.com International in the second quarter valued at $318,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ctrip.com International by 37.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,717,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478,011 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ctrip.com International by 140.6% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,812,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ctrip.com International by 20.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,534,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Ctrip.com International in the second quarter valued at $101,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) traded down 1.81% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.70. 1,245,333 shares of the company traded hands. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.65.

Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $946.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.55 million. Ctrip.com International had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ctrip.com International, Ltd. will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Ctrip.com International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ctrip.com International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ctrip.com International in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Ctrip.com International in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ctrip.com International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ctrip.com International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.73.

About Ctrip.com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Ctrip) is a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. The Company aggregates hotel and transportation information to enable business and leisure travelers to make bookings. It helps leisure travelers book tour packages and guided tours, and helps corporate clients manage their travel requirements.

