Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 6,328 Shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Collins by 27.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,019,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,683,340,000 after buying an additional 3,410,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Collins by 27.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,315,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,189,034,000 after buying an additional 2,466,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Collins by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,140,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,304,000 after buying an additional 1,281,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Collins by 25.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,238,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,354,000 after buying an additional 857,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Collins by 10.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,362,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,680,000 after buying an additional 319,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Collins Inc. alerts:

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE COL) traded up 0.45% on Monday, hitting $133.22. The company had a trading volume of 186,879 shares. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $135.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post $6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Collins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, July 7th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 6,328 Shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/migdal-insurance-financial-holdings-ltd-acquires-6328-shares-of-rockwell-collins-inc-col.html.

In other news, Director Harlan Donnley Meade purchased 1,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.06 per share, with a total value of $100,000.02. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Collins Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Collins Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Collins Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.