Midatech Pharma PLC (MTPH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.00

Shares of Midatech Pharma PLC (LON:MTPH) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63), with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.63).

The firm’s market cap is GBX 23.39 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 101.67.

Midatech Pharma PLC (LON:MTPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported GBX (19) (($0.25)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Midatech Pharma PLC had a negative return on equity of 43.66% and a negative net margin of 262.24%. The firm had revenue of GBX 302 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Midatech Pharma PLC will post ($40.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Midatech Pharma PLC

Midatech Pharma PLC is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on commercializing and developing products in oncology and other therapeutic areas. The Company’s segments include Pipeline Research and Development, and Commercial. The Pipeline Research and Development segment seeks to develop products using the nanomedicine and sustained release technology platforms.

