MFC Bancorp Ltd (MFCB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MFC Bancorp Ltd (NASDAQ:MFCB) in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of MFC Bancorp (NASDAQ MFCB) opened at 9.20 on Thursday. MFC Bancorp has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $11.35. The company’s market cap is $115.22 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55.

MFC Bancorp Company Profile

MFC Bancorp Ltd., formerly FC Industrial Ltd., is a finance and supply chain company. The Company facilitates the working capital and other requirements of its customers. Its business activities involve customized structured financial solutions and are supported by captive sources and products secured from third parties.

