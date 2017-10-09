Merus N.V. (MRUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Merus N.V. in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Merus N.V. in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merus N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Merus N.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $29,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merus N.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $976,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC increased its holdings in Merus N.V. by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Merus N.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merus N.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ MRUS) opened at 20.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. The stock’s market cap is $404.02 million. Merus N.V. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $33.63.

