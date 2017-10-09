Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Receives $51.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLNX. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Barclays PLC downgraded Mellanox Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark Co. began coverage on Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $113,129.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Kagan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $116,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,011 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,221 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,753 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) traded down 3.79% on Wednesday, hitting $45.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,841 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75. Mellanox Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $52.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6528.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. is a fabless semiconductor company. The Company is an integrated supplier of interconnect products and solutions based on the InfiniBand and Ethernet standards. The Company operates in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sales of interconnect products segment. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment and other embedded systems.

