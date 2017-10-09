Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (MPEL) Stake Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 245.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,268 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,416,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,260,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 117.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,235,000 after buying an additional 895,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 195.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 155,032 shares during the last quarter.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (MPEL) traded up 0.4235% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.9700. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $24.57.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, formerly Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It is principally engaged in the gaming and hospitality business in Asia and its principal operating and developmental activities occur in over two geographic areas, which include Macau and the Philippines.

