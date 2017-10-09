Medtronic PLC (MDT) Holdings Maintained by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA maintained its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Medtronic PLC were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,576,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 1,061.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,678,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500,992 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,308,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,622,000 after acquiring an additional 906,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 1,024.0% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 302,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,386,000 after acquiring an additional 275,771 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) opened at 79.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $108.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.01. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $89.72.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Medtronic PLC had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post $4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Medtronic PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.95%.

Medtronic PLC announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical technology company to reacquire up to 49% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Medtronic PLC news, EVP Bryan C. Hanson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $1,062,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak sold 140,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $11,461,423.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,569,899.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BidaskClub cut Medtronic PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on Medtronic PLC from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Medtronic PLC in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.98.

Medtronic PLC Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

