McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Stake Raised by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,345 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. McDonald’s Corporation accounts for 1.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s Corporation were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's Corporation alerts:

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE MCD) opened at 159.60 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.33 and a 1-year high of $161.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.51. The firm has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.69.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. McDonald’s Corporation had a net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 264.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post $6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. McDonald’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Stake Raised by Exchange Capital Management Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/mcdonalds-corporation-mcd-stake-raised-by-exchange-capital-management-inc.html.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on McDonald’s Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on McDonald’s Corporation from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $164.00 price objective on McDonald’s Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

In other McDonald’s Corporation news, EVP David Ogden Fairhurst sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $751,013.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,125.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $4,013,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,938 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,009. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corporation Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.