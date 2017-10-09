McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. McDonald’s Corporation earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the fast-food giant an impact score of 43.9899067223712 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get McDonald's Corporation alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) traded up 0.50% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.60. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.33 and a 52-week high of $161.72. The company has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.51.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. McDonald’s Corporation had a negative return on equity of 264.89% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post $6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.05 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/mcdonalds-corporation-mcd-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $4,013,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,181.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 10,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $1,666,870.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,191.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,938 shares of company stock worth $11,033,009. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s Corporation

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.