Mattel (MAT) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.00

Media coverage about Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mattel earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.7814017303833 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. UBS AG set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.12.

Shares of Mattel (NASDAQ MAT) opened at 15.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39. Mattel has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $974.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.36 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mattel will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary Margaret Hasti Georgiadis acquired 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $248,262.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,212.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc manufactures and markets a range of toy products around the world. The Company’s segments are North America; International, and American Girl. Its portfolio of brands and products are grouped into approximately four major brand categories, including Mattel Girls & Boys Brands, Fisher-Price Brands, American Girl Brands and Construction and Arts & Crafts Brands.

