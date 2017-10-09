Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) insider Ruben S. Martin purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $14,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) opened at 16.80 on Monday. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

Get Martin Midstream Partners L.P. alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post $0.67 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Insider Acquires $14,025.00 in Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/martin-midstream-partners-l-p-mmlp-insider-acquires-14025-00-in-stock.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. by 61.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 67,214 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. during the first quarter worth $956,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. by 57.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 30,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a limited partnership with a set of operations focused in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Company’s four business lines include terminalling and storage services for petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of finished lubricants; natural gas services, including liquids transportation and distribution services, and natural gas storage; sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution, and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products.

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.