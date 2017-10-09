Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Lowers Holdings in Danaher Corporation (DHR)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Danaher Corporation makes up about 2.7% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Danaher Corporation were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Corporation by 17.4% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Corporation by 92.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher Corporation during the first quarter worth $157,000. Motco raised its holdings in Danaher Corporation by 8.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher Corporation by 62.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) opened at 87.63 on Monday. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $88.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average of $84.19. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Danaher Corporation had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. Danaher Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post $3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Danaher Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

In other news, insider William King sold 43,688 shares of Danaher Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total value of $3,619,987.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 10,578 shares of Danaher Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $878,291.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,797.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,223. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Danaher Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Danaher Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Danaher Corporation in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Danaher Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.62.

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification.

