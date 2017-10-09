Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Holdings Trimmed by CS Mckee LP

CS Mckee LP lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the quarter. CS Mckee LP owned 0.07% of Marathon Petroleum Corporation worth $18,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. CGOV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 30.0% in the first quarter. CGOV Asset Management now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 13.8% during the first quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,682,000 after purchasing an additional 152,800 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 467.5% during the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 161,060 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 34.6% during the first quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 6.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Marathon Petroleum Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.83 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Marathon Petroleum Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.27.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) traded up 0.330% on Monday, reaching $56.205. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,305 shares. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.515 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.57.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.01). Marathon Petroleum Corporation had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $18.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post $2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

In other Marathon Petroleum Corporation news, VP C. Michael Palmer sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $607,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is engaged in refining, marketing, retail and transportation businesses in the United States and the largest east of the Mississippi. The Company operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing; Speedway; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at the Company’s seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States.

