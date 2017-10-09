Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE: MFC) is one of 29 public companies in the “Life & Health Insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Manulife Financial Corp to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Manulife Financial Corp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Life & Health Insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of shares of all “Life & Health Insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manulife Financial Corp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Manulife Financial Corp $32.65 billion $4.97 billion 14.69 Manulife Financial Corp Competitors $28.59 billion $2.35 billion 53.57

Manulife Financial Corp has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Manulife Financial Corp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Manulife Financial Corp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manulife Financial Corp N/A 11.33% 0.62% Manulife Financial Corp Competitors 5.21% 1.96% 1.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Manulife Financial Corp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manulife Financial Corp 0 1 4 0 2.80 Manulife Financial Corp Competitors 231 1111 1663 80 2.52

Manulife Financial Corp presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.33%. As a group, “Life & Health Insurance” companies have a potential upside of 7.72%. Given Manulife Financial Corp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Manulife Financial Corp is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Manulife Financial Corp has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manulife Financial Corp’s competitors have a beta of 1.29, meaning that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Manulife Financial Corp pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Manulife Financial Corp pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life & Health Insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 35.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Manulife Financial Corp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Manulife Financial Corp beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Manulife Financial Corp

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a holding company of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (MLI), which is a life insurance company, and John Hancock Reassurance Company Ltd. (JHRECO), which is a reinsurance company. The Company operates as a financial services company with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include Asia Division, Canadian Division, U.S. Division, and the Corporate and Other. The Company operates as Manulife in Canada and Asia and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. The product and service offerings under its Asia, Canadian and U.S. Divisions include Protection, Wealth and Asset Management, and Other Wealth. The Corporate and Other segment includes external asset management business, Property and Casualty (P&C) Reinsurance Business, and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health.

