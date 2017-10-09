Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc. (Manhattan) is a developer and provider of supply chain commerce solutions. The Company operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific (APAC). It is engaged in developing, selling, deploying, servicing and maintaining software solutions designed to manage supply chains, inventory and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. Its solutions consist of software, services and hardware, which coordinate people, workflows, assets, events and tasks across the functions linked in a supply chain from planning through execution. Its supply chain solutions consist of three components: Distribution Management, Transportation Management and Visibility. Its Omni-Channel Solutions include Omni-Channel Central Solutions and Omni-Channel Local Solutions. Its Inventory solutions include Inventory Optimization and Planning. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Manhattan Associates (MANH) opened at 46.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.12. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $59.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post $1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 14,241.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,768,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728,297 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,868,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,125 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 5,389.1% during the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 729,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 715,942 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,066,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,249,000 after purchasing an additional 573,226 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,372,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

