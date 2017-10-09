Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS AG reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mallinckrodt PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $56.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) opened at 35.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.78. The firm’s market cap is $3.48 billion. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $71.61.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $824.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.56 million. Mallinckrodt PLC had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt PLC will post $7.40 EPS for the current year.

In other Mallinckrodt PLC news, insider Meredith B. Fischer bought 1,280 shares of Mallinckrodt PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.63 per share, with a total value of $50,726.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt PLC during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 335.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mallinckrodt PLC

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company focuses on various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and rare disease specialty areas, including neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology and pulmonology; immunotherapy and neonatal critical care respiratory therapies; analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs.

