Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,531 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.10% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $37,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.50 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 16,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $530,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 917,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,902,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 15,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $434,387.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 949,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,232,549.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,548. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) traded up 0.42% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.90. 11,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $31.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 8.88%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post $0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is a self-administered real estate company, which owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and redevelops industrial real estate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s in-service portfolio consisted of 215 light industrial properties, 53 research and development (R&D)/flex properties, 167 bulk warehouse properties and 100 regional warehouse properties containing an aggregate of approximately 62.2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) located in 23 states.

