Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188,709 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.91% of GrubHub worth $34,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 9,582,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $315,169,000 after buying an additional 1,174,124 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,385,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $365,605,000 after buying an additional 142,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,139,000 after buying an additional 203,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $230,935,000 after buying an additional 216,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,976,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,977,000 after buying an additional 1,773,959 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRUB. Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $287,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $135,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,723 shares of company stock valued at $20,612,266.

GrubHub Inc (GRUB) traded up 0.166% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.375. 65,778 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 75.551. GrubHub Inc has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $57.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. GrubHub had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $158.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

