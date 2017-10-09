Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $36.18 Million Stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (SMG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (NYSE:SMG) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.68% of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) worth $36,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) traded up 0.12% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.80. 6,845 shares of the company traded hands. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $81.48 and a 52 week high of $99.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.84 and a 200-day moving average of $92.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 36.28%. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post $4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total value of $3,019,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,759,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,202,687.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 22,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $2,149,555.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,859 shares of company stock worth $24,364,693 over the last ninety days. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (Scotts Miracle-Gro) is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products. The Company’s segments include Global Consumer. In North America, its brands include Scotts and Turf Builder lawn and grass seed products; Miracle-Gro, Nature’s Care, Scotts, LiquaFeed and Osmocote gardening and landscape products; and Ortho, Roundup, Home Defense and Tomcat branded insect control, weed control and rodent control products.

