Lombard Medical, Inc. (EVAR) Trading 16.4% Higher

Lombard Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVAR)’s share price traded up 16.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.49. 665,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,829% from the average session volume of 34,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51. The stock’s market capitalization is $13.66 million.

About Lombard Medical

Lombard Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company specializes in developing, manufacturing, and marketing endovascular stent-grafts that address medical needs in the repair of aortic aneurysms. The Company’s Aorfix is an abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) stent-graft for the treatment of AAAs with angulation at the neck of the aneurysm of over 90 degrees.

