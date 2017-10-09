Loeb Partners Corp Has $968,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Loeb Partners Corp grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Loeb Partners Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 100,947.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,302,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,300,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,544,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,667,392,000 after buying an additional 186,756 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $157,189,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 401.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 158,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $140,100,000 after buying an additional 126,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 883,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $783,286,000 after buying an additional 93,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.20, for a total value of $2,674,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.52, for a total value of $536,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,444,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,083 shares of company stock worth $8,874,850. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 989.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $475.37 billion, a PE ratio of 251.67 and a beta of 1.47. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $710.10 and a 12-month high of $1,083.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $966.13 and a 200 day moving average of $961.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($1.00). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $37.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,220.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,109.80.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

