Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC restated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) in a report issued on Thursday. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 77 ($1.02) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LLOY. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 86 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 58 ($0.77) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS AG set a GBX 85 ($1.13) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 74.88 ($0.99).

Get Lloyds Banking Group PLC alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) opened at 66.68 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 50.84 and a 52-week high of GBX 73.58. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 42.46 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 66.96.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/lloyds-banking-group-plc-lloy-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-barclays-plc.html.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.45%.

In related news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 4,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £3,216.18 ($4,266.06). Also, insider George Culmer acquired 101,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £67,048.74 ($88,935.85). Insiders have bought 111,855 shares of company stock worth $7,387,115 in the last quarter.

About Lloyds Banking Group PLC

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.