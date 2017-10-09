LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Stake Maintained by Friedberg Investment Management

Friedberg Investment Management held its stake in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Friedberg Investment Management’s holdings in LKQ Corporation were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KCG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ Corporation by 307.5% in the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 67,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50,837 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in LKQ Corporation by 8.3% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,021,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,651,000 after purchasing an additional 77,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LKQ Corporation by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp lifted its stake in LKQ Corporation by 19.7% in the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 365,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in LKQ Corporation by 21.8% in the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 304,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 54,595 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of LKQ Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of LKQ Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of LKQ Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

In other LKQ Corporation news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 8,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $272,824.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,444,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Guhan Subramanian bought 4,000 shares of LKQ Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $135,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $808,621.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,230 shares of company stock worth $1,634,545. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ LKQ) traded down 0.68% during trading on Monday, hitting $36.63. 218,834 shares of the stock were exchanged. LKQ Corporation has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $36.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.85.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. LKQ Corporation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Corporation will post $1.88 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Corporation Company Profile

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a distributor of vehicle products, including replacement parts, components and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles, as well as specialty vehicle products and accessories, and automotive glass products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale-North America; Europe; Specialty, and Self Service.

