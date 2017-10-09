Live Ventures (LIVE) Given Media Impact Score of 0.26

News articles about Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Live Ventures earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 46.0751222938343 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several equities analysts have commented on LIVE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Ventures from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Ventures from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Live Ventures (NASDAQ LIVE) opened at 11.80 on Monday. Live Ventures has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $32.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88.

Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Live Ventures had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $41.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Ventures will post $3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Ventures

Live Ventures Incorporated is a holding company for diversified businesses. The Company’s segments include Manufacturing Segment, Marketplace Platform Segment and Services Segment. The Manufacturing Segment consists of Marquis Industries, Inc The Marketplace Platform segment consists of livedeal.com and Modern Everyday, Inc The Services Segment consists of the local exchange carrier billings business and velocity local.

