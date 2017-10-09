Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have $224.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse, Inc. is a supplier of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments. The Electronics segment provides circuit protection components for overcurrent and overvoltage protection, as well as sensor components and modules to manufacturers of a range of electronic products. The Automotive segment provides circuit protection and sensor products to the worldwide automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and parts distributors of passenger automobiles, trucks, buses, and off-road equipment. The Industrial Segment provides circuit protection products for industrial and commercial customers. The Company also offers electronic reed switches and sensors, automotive sensors for comfort and safety systems and a range of electromechanical and electronic switch and control devices for commercial and specialty vehicles. “

LFUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upped their price target on Littelfuse from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Shares of Littelfuse (LFUS) opened at 204.10 on Friday. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $124.32 and a 1-year high of $204.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.93 and a 200-day moving average of $171.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $313.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post $7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,174,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,023,000 after buying an additional 31,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,894,000 after buying an additional 31,905 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 586,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,848,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,486,000 after buying an additional 222,636 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a supplier of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments. The Electronics segment provides circuit protection components for overcurrent and overvoltage protection, as well as sensor components and modules to manufacturers of a range of electronic products.

