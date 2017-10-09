Linde AG (LIN) Receives €174.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Linde AG (ETR:LIN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €174.46 ($205.25).

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Linde AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €178.00 ($209.41) target price on Linde AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on Linde AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays PLC set a €176.00 ($207.06) target price on Linde AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Linde AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Linde AG (ETR LIN) traded down 1.583% on Wednesday, reaching €174.193. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114 shares. Linde AG has a 12-month low of €143.10 and a 12-month high of €179.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €165.78 and its 200-day moving average price is €165.86. The stock has a market cap of €32.34 billion and a PE ratio of 28.826.

About Linde AG

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. The companys Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

