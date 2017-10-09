Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.80% of Lincoln Electric Holdings worth $48,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 220.0% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings during the second quarter worth about $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 11.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $272,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) opened at 94.12 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $97.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average is $89.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $626.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.28 million. Lincoln Electric Holdings had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post $3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Lincoln Electric Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research note on Monday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding and The Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment primarily includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

