Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (LTRPA) Holdings Raised by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Numeric Investors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 104,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. CQS Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,227,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,642,000 after buying an additional 664,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ LTRPA) opened at 12.85 on Monday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 2.21.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc is a holding company. Through its interests in subsidiaries and other companies, the Company is primarily engaged in the online travel research and online commerce industries. The Company’s subsidiaries include TripAdvisor, Inc (TripAdvisor), which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands, and BuySeasons, Inc, which owns and operates BuyCostumes.com and the Celebrate Express (BuySeasons) family of Websites.

