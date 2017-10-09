Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Stake Decreased by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 732.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 749,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,514,000 after acquiring an additional 659,467 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 213.6% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 104,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 71,266 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 638,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,014,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) opened at 41.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.88. Liberty Property Trust has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average is $41.23.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 47.24% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $183.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Property Trust declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 68.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LPT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (the Trust) is a self-administered and self-managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s assets are owned directly or indirectly, and substantially all of the Trust’s operations are conducted directly or indirectly, by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership).

