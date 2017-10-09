Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) and Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA) Financial Review

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) and Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Liberty Broadband Corporation alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Liberty Broadband Corporation and Liberty Broadband Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Broadband Corporation 0 1 0 0 2.00 Liberty Broadband Corporation 0 0 3 0 3.00

Liberty Broadband Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $95.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.06%. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a consensus price target of $111.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.40%. Given Liberty Broadband Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Broadband Corporation is more favorable than Liberty Broadband Corporation.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Broadband Corporation and Liberty Broadband Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Broadband Corporation 106.55% 0.38% 0.33% Liberty Broadband Corporation 106.55% 0.38% 0.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of Liberty Broadband Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Liberty Broadband Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Liberty Broadband Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Liberty Broadband Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Broadband Corporation has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Broadband Corporation has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Broadband Corporation and Liberty Broadband Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Broadband Corporation $30.00 million 587.92 -$10.84 million $0.17 570.59 Liberty Broadband Corporation $30.00 million 581.43 -$10.84 million $0.17 564.29

Liberty Broadband Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Broadband Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Liberty Broadband Corporation Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interest in Charter Communications, Inc. (Charter) and its subsidiary Skyhook Holding, Inc. (Skyhook). The Company’s segments include Skyhook, Charter, and Corporate and other. Skyhook provides a wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi)-based location platform focused on providing positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions. Charter is an equity method investment that provides cable services in the United States, offering a range of entertainment, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. Charter offers its customers subscription-based video services, including video on demand (VOD), high definition television, and digital video recorder service, Internet services and voice services. Skyhook’s Wi-Fi location solution can be used to help carriers and emergency personnel offer E-9-1-1 services domestically. Charter offers broadband communications solutions for businesses and carrier organizations.

Liberty Broadband Corporation Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interest in Charter Communications, Inc. (Charter) and its subsidiary Skyhook Holding, Inc. (Skyhook). The Company’s segments include Skyhook, Charter, and Corporate and other. Skyhook provides a wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi)-based location platform focused on providing positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions. Charter is an equity method investment that provides cable services in the United States, offering a range of entertainment, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. Charter offers its customers subscription-based video services, including video on demand (VOD), high definition television, and digital video recorder service, Internet services and voice services. Skyhook’s Wi-Fi location solution can be used to help carriers and emergency personnel offer E-9-1-1 services domestically. Charter offers broadband communications solutions for businesses and carrier organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.