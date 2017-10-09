Leoni Ag (LEO) PT Set at €57.00 by equinet AG

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has been given a €57.00 ($67.06) target price by equities researchers at equinet AG in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Leoni Ag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Leoni Ag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS AG set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Leoni Ag and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Commerzbank Ag set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Leoni Ag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Leoni Ag and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €51.50 ($60.59).

Leoni Ag (LEO) opened at 56.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of €1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of €53.75 and a 200-day moving average of €50.06. Leoni Ag has a 52 week low of €29.09 and a 52 week high of €58.62.

About Leoni Ag

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wires, optical fibers, cables, and cable systems; and related services for applications in the automotive and other industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Wire & Cable Solutions, and Wiring Systems. The Wire & Cable Solutions segment develops, produces, and assembles wires and stands, optical fibers, standard and special cables, hybrid and optical cables, and various cable systems.

